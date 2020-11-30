Anyone for MINGE pies this festive season?

Yes you did read that correctly MINGE PIES but indeed it was a poor choice of font by a major high street food retailer after they launched their mince pies for the festive season and no wonder they are said to be the best by far on the high street with a name like that.

When Daily Sport first heard of it we thought is was a SKETCH from the infamous funny man Peter Kay who you could imagine saying “Minge Pies, Dirty Bastards” or “Are my ears deceiving me”

The photos of the packaging went VIRAL on social media before the chain SOLD OUT due to PANIC BUYING. They have since introduced a SWIFT packaging change and quiet re-launch.

One posted online “Look what I bough for old STINGEY MINGE!”