Fontley House has a big shout at Southwell

Now dropped back in class, Fontley House looks decent value at 10/1 in the 3m handicap hurdle at Southwell today (2.32).

Trained by Tom George, this eight-year-old ran very well over this course and distance last October in a class 4 when a three length second of 12 to March Is On off a mark of 112.

He then opened his account in the same grade off 3lb higher when responding well for pressure to beat Forgetthesmalltalk in a 14-runner contest at Kempton.

Fontley House got put up to 119 for that and failed to shine on the final start of the campaign when a well beaten fifth at Hereford.

He comes into this having shaped quite nicely on return to action at that venue in October when third of seven to Neville’s Cross in a class 3 over 3m 1f.

Having quickly been eased 1lb, Fontley House is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair off 116 – just 1lb higher than when last victorious.

Fontley House has also won once and been placed twice over the 3m trip of this and is now reunited with Johnny Burke who partnered him to his breakthrough success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Fontley House (10/1 bet365 – BOG)