Aussie sausage makes causes uproar with meat-free VEGAN DICKS

An enterprising AUSSIE sausage manufacturer ‘DIRTY SAUSAGE CO.’ have launched a new plant-based range and the first one being called ‘MEAT-FREE VEGAN DICKS’ which has been met with complaints from FEMINIST groups.

The STUBBY little BANGERS which do resemble a guys MANHOOD are currently only available via mail order across AUSTRALIA and are getting snapped up by BBQ loving Aussies.

Jono of Dirty Sauage Company

Company founder Jono told Daily Sport “With so much SHIT going on in the world right now, I thought how can I give people a laugh and SAVE THE PLANET? and so the VEGAN DICK was born.”

Could VEGAN DICKS be the new must have BBQ favourite here in the UK too? Or maybe they’ll be just another FLASH in the PAN.