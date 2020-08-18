Four more Unibet Premier League nights rescheduled

A further four nights of the Unibet Premier League are to be staged behind closed doors in Milton Keynes from September 3-6, replacing the planned events in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

The Premier League season, which has been on hold since March, will return later this month with six nights being held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Those six nights – from August 25-30 – will now be followed after a three-day break by the remaining four league nights of the regular season from September 3-6.

In addition, should it not be possible to stage the Play-Offs at The O2 in London with a crowd as planned on Thursday October 22, a further night behind closed doors will be added in Milton Keynes on Wednesday September 2, making Sunday September 6 the Play-Offs.

“We have continued to work with all relevant parties in recent weeks in a bid to stage these four Unibet Premier League nights with a crowd,” said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

“As we are still not able to guarantee this and bearing in mind the need to provide clarity for fans with tickets to these events, we will now be staging a further four nights behind closed doors in Milton Keynes.

“We are continuing to work with The O2 in a bid to end the season in style with the Play-Offs in front of a live crowd on Thursday October 22 if practicable, with the option of adding a further night in September in Milton Keynes available should this not be possible.”

Fans with tickets to any of the rescheduled nights will have their booking transferred to the equivalent night of the 2021 Premier League, as follows:

Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Thursday February 18

The Manchester Arena – Thursday March 25

The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield – Thursday April 15

The SSE Hydro, Glasgow – Thursday May 6

Any fans wishing to receive a refund must apply to their point of purchase (the Box Office where they bought their tickets).

2020 Unibet Premier League

Revised Schedule – At August 13 2020

Night 7 – Tuesday August 25, Milton Keynes

Night 8 – Wednesday August 26, Milton Keynes

Judgement Night – Thursday August 27, Milton Keynes

Night 10 – Friday August 28, Milton Keynes

Night 11 – Saturday August 29, Milton Keynes

Night 12 – Sunday August 30, Milton Keynes

Night 13 – Thursday September 3, Milton Keynes

Night 14 – Friday September 4, Milton Keynes

Night 15 – Saturday September 5, Milton Keynes

Night 16 – Sunday September 6, Milton Keynes

Play-Offs – Thursday October 22, The O2, London

2021 Premier League Schedule

Night 1 – Thursday February 4, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Night 2 – Thursday February 11, 3Arena, Dublin

Night 3 – Thursday February 18, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Night 4 – Thursday February 25, Rotterdam Ahoy

Night 5 – Thursday March 4, Westpoint Exeter

Night 6 – Thursday March 11, The SSE Arena, Belfast

Night 7 – Thursday March 18, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Night 8 – Thursday March 25, The Manchester Arena

Night 9 – Thursday April 1, The Brighton Centre

Night 10 – Thursday April 8, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Night 11 – Thursday April 15, The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Night 12 – Thursday April 22, P&J Live, Aberdeen

Night 13 – Thursday April 29, Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Night 14 – Thursday May 6, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night 15 – Thursday May 13, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Night 16 – Thursday May 20, The O2, London

Play-Offs – Thursday May 27, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin