Hyperfocus appeals at 14s in York opener

Having shaped as if returning to form last time out, the handily weighted Hyperfocus makes plenty of appeal at 14/1 in the 5f handicap that gets proceedings underway at York today (1.45).

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old was last successful of a rating of 90 at Ripon in June of last year and went on to run a solid race over 6f here when a 4 1/2 length ninth of 15 to Dakota Gold off from an unfavourable draw.

Hyperfocus also ran very well when beaten a neck by Growl at Ripon off 89 and hen finding only Gulliver a neck too good in a 22-runner contest, again over 6f here, off 94.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 88 having been quickly dropped 9lb after four starts this season.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective and Hyperfocus comes into this having caught the eye last time out when a 2 1/2 length 10th of 19 to stablemate Staxton in the Great St Wilfrid over 6f at Ripon.

Hyperfocus showed plenty of pace from a low draw and travelled strongly for much of the race before fading late on.

It was a big step back in the right direction and an effort which suggested that he was now ready to go in at any time.

Hyperfocus also now drops back down to 5f, a trip over which he has run just four times – winning once and hitting the frame on another occasion – goes well for David Allan and any further rain will only increase his chances.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Hyperfocus (14/1 Paddy Power, William Hill – paying 6 places)