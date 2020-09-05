Award winning hair stylist RUINED my Miss England chances

Fuming BEAUTY QUEEN Gloria from Dover contacted Daily Sport after hair dresser Award Winning Style in London did her hair extensions ahead of her competing in Miss Kent 2020.

The results speak for themselves and Gloria 23yo said “They advertised online stating they had won awards and would do my extensions for £25 and look what they did to me.”

Adding “Now Miss Kent have BANNED me from the contest for having FAKE hair.”

Daily Sport have since learnt that ‘Award Winning Style’ came believe it or not 3ST in Kazakhstan hair dresser of the year 2018.

When we spoke to the salon they refused to be interviewed but said “They were suing GLORIA for defamation.”