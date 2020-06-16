Royal Ascot Wednesday Tips: Zhui Feng a 25/1 each-way play in opener

Course and distance winner Zhui Feng looks weighted to go well and worth an each-way wager at 25/1 in the 1m Silver Royal Hunt Cup that gets proceedings underway at Royal Ascot on Wednesday (1.15).

That success came in the 2017 running of the Royal Hunt Cup where the Amanda Perrett trained seven-year-old made all and stayed on tenaciously to beat Blair House by 1/2 a length off a mark of 100.

Zhui Feng went on to land a Listed contest at Windsor in June 2018 off an official rating of 108, but has failed to get his head in front since.

However, he did make the frame on a couple of occasions last year – including when a length runner-up over course and distance off a mark of 97.

Zhui Feng is now able to race off a reduced rating of 94 having shaped quite nicely on seasonal reappearance at Newmarket recently when fourth of 10 to Bell Rock.

That should have blown away the cobwebs and put him spot on for this, and he is now back on a mark which entitles him to be very competitive on the pick of his form.

The cheekpieces, in which he has won twice and been placed three times in 11 starts, also now go back on.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Zhui Feng (25/1 bet365, Unibet).