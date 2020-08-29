Bring out your SHRED says Thirdway Funerals

A crazy new concept in FUNERALS has just launched in Holland as Thirdway Funeral Co. went public with their ‘Bring Out Your Shred’ advertising campaign offering to SHRED your loved one in a common or garden TREE SHREDDER.

Daily Sport got this exclusive picture of their new SHREDDER attached to a gleaming new hearse.

Founder of THIRDWAY FUNERALS Mr De’Ath told Daily Sport ‘This is the THIRD-WAY and is so environmental as the body once in the ground decomposes much faster.”

We are not conveinced at Sport HQ and certainly wouldn’t be up for this type of macabre funeral WEIRD to say the least. This seems like so kind of BODY DISPOSAL more suited to the GODFATHER than the COOP.