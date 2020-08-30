Escobar can rule Supreme at Goodwood

Soft ground lover Escobar failed to shine last time out but judged on his previous effort looks worth a punt at 6/1 in the 7f Group 3 Supreme Stakes at Goodwood today (3.35).

This David O’Meara trained six-year-old was last successful on heavy ground in the Balmoral Handicap on British Champions Day at Ascot back in October where he beat Lord North by just over two lengths.

The runner-up, from whom he was receiving just 2lb, has gone on to land the Group 1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and ran very well last time out at York when third to Ghaiyyath in the Group 1 Juddmonte Stakes.

That gives the form a strong look and Escobar ran really well on his penultimate outing over this course and distance in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes where finished a a staying on 2 1/2 length third to Space Blues after not getting the clearest of passages.

He had subsequent Group 2 winner Safe Voyage behind him in fourth and also finished just over a length in front of the sixth home D’Bai yet can be backed at three times the odds of that rival.

That doesn’t make sense and Escobar has underfoot conditions in his favour and has also run well in the last two renewals of the Golden Mile at this venue when eighth and third.

So on the pick of his form he loos to have a big shout here if bouncing back to his best now dropped in class having run in a Group 2 at York last time out.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Escobar (6/1 Betfred – BOG)