Cornish PENSIONER oblivious to grandson’s PORN TAXI prank or so he claims

A 83yo pensioner from CORNWALL has been driving around the county after his GRANDSON liveried it us in the INFAMOUS ‘Fake Taxi’ porn studio branding after claiming it was to stop the DISABLED man getting flagged down by possible taxi fares.

The unnamed PENSIONER from Falmouth acquired the taxi after an ACCIDENT in the spring as a wheelchair friendly form of transport and asked his grandson to help him find a way that people would know the CAB was no longer in service and ‘FAKE TAXI’ was the branding the teenager came up with and which the poor old CHAP is totally oblivious to it’s meaning the youth claims.

Daily Sport were alerted by an eagle eyed Sport Reader who sent in the pics and told us the full story.

Although who is to know that the CORNISH pensioner is oblivious and really now DIPPING his bread in, by telling unsuspecting models he’s really a PORN producer and is really having the last LAUGH.