Mystic Dreamer fancied to follow-up at Newbury

Having scored in good style last time out, Mystic Dreamer looks capable of defying a rise in the weights to follow-up in the 2m handicap hurdle at Newbury today (12.20).

That success came in a 13-runner affair at Exeter where the Nick Gifford trained six-year-old mare beat Trans Express by 3 1/4 lengths off a mark of 108.

After being held-up by Tabitha Worsley, Mystic Dreamer had smooth headway three from home and after challenging on the bridle two out only had to be ridden out to score with more in hand than the winning margin suggests.

She has been raised 8lb for that, but a revised rating of 116 still looks exploitable judged on her bumper form and the runner-up has won since.

Mystic Dreamer ran a blinder on debut at Ascot when finishing a 3/4 length second of 12 to Silver Forever and the winner has gone on to win three of her four starts over hurdles – including a Listed contest – to be rated 145.

She went on to open her account two starts later in a bumper at Cheltenham when getting the better of the now 144-rated hurdler Floressa by 1/2 a length.

So with underfoot conditions holding no fears and Worsley once again in the saddle, Mystic Dreamer still looks potentially ahead of her mark and makes plenty of appeal here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Mystic Dreamer (100/30 generally available – use BOG firms)