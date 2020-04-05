First we had bat soup, now CURRIED FANNY

DAILY SPORT SUNDAY – World Exclusive

With the CORONAVIRUS pandemic being blamed on Chinese eating BATS and having bat soup your Daily Sport can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that one CURRY HOUSE in upmarket Islington SPITITUAL home of the “Champagne Socialist” has started selling CURRIED FANNY.

The VAGINA TANDOORI pays on its online profile we pride ourselves on serving the finest Indian cuisine and using only the freshest organic locally sourced ingredients. Oh FREE RANGE fanny it is then!

We know our readers are no stranger to a few PINTS and a RUBY on the way home but CURRIED FANNY is taking things a bit far isn’t it?

The news has had VEGAN groups up and down the land taking to SOCIAL MEDIA to condemn the practise with one going by the name @VeganVag saying “No one curries my fanny #MeattFreeForLife.”

Daily Sport have spoken to one Culinary History who has informed us that “Curried Fanny” has been a delicacy since biblical times due to its perceived mystical powers as an ancient APHRODISIAC.