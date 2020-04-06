Virtual Grand National raises more than £2.6 million for NHS charities

Potters Corner may have won the Virtual Grand National at Aintree on Saturday, but the real winner was NHS charities who will receive more than £2.6 million through betting on the race.

That amount comes from bookmakers who announced befire the race that all profits would be donated to NHS Charities Together, the umbrella organisation which represents over 140 NHS charities.

The Betting and Gaming Council, the standards body for betting and gaming, also hopes that total will grow as winning punters donate some or all their payouts.

It also added that profits on bets placed in Ireland would be donated to Irish charities, including the Irish Red Cross.

A peak audience of 4.8 million saw the Christian Willians trained Potters Corner (18/1) win the virtual race under Jack Tudor – which represented 30 per cent of those watching TV at the time.

2020 Virtual Grand National Finishing positions:

Potters Corner 18?1 Walk In The Mill 16?1 Any Second Now 10/1 Tiger Roll 5/1 Burrows Saint 12/1 Pleasant Company 28/1 Ballyoptic 25/1 Kimberlite Candy 16/1 Top Ville Ben 45/1 Vintage Clouds 33/1 Peregrine Run 66/1 The Storyteller 40/1 Talkischeap 25/1 Dounikos 50/1 Kildisart 50-1 Alpha Des Obeaux 25/1 Beware The Bear 33/1 Anibale Fly 20/1 Death Duty 50/1

Fell at 1st Tout Est Permis 80/1

Fell at 3rd Shattered Love 66/1

Unseated at 3rd Valtor 66-1

Refused at 3rd Warriors Tale 80/1

Refused at 10th Jett 50/1

Refused at 10th Ok Corral 25/1

Fell at 11th Lakeview Lad 50/1

Fell at 11th Crievehill 66/1

Fell at 14th Total Recall 40/1

Refused at 14th Elegant Escape 20/1

Unseated at 14th Double Shuffle 100/1

Unseated at 15th Saint Xavier 66/1

Refused at 17th Definitly Red 14-1

Fell at 19th Acapella Bourgeois 33/1

Fell at 20th Ramses De Teillee 66/1

Fell at 26th Bristol De Mai 20/1

Refused at 26th Sub Lieutenant 33/1

Refused at 27th Jury Duty 40/1

Unseated at 27th Yala Enki 28/1

Fell at 27th Magic Of Light 18/1

Fell at 29th Aso 66/1