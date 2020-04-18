Granny Bin-Go-In through 300 DUSTMEN

68yo granny Daphne Shargwell has boasted to friends at Bingo about her BINMAN fetish and how she’s f**k more dustmen than privatization.

The blonde NYMPHO from Stoke on Trent has even offered the Ganger [the boss of her bin round] on her round a 3some to take her extra rubbish for free on ‘Pick up week’ [a trade term for the week after a bank holiday when they do 5 days work in 4 days].

A local council official told DAILY SPORT off the record 4 dustmen have been on the sick for 2 years after putting their backs out SHAGGING “The Buckingham Blower” as she is know locally because she lives in Buckingham Gardens.

BIN-GO lover Daphne told Daily Sport exclusively “I’d have loved a 3some with Ted Rogers and Dusty Bin from ITV’S game show 321.”

She has now been nominated for an OBE by UNION leaders for services to local government workers with one BOOKIE offering odds of 6/4 she gets it.

As DAILY SPORT went to press we learnt of a XXX TV Channel who are looking to do a documentary of Daphne’s EXPLIOTS called “Daphne does dustmen”