STRIPPERS forced to wear HAZMAT suits after LOCKDOWN ends

Daily Sport can EXCLUSIVELY reveal after an ‘Off The Record’ chat with some one high up in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport that following the 3 stage lockdown rule relaxation STRIP CLUBS will be allowed to re-open but under the strictest of RULES with DANCERS having to don HAZMAT SUITS, Facemasks and protective gloves when POLE DANCING.

This has seen SOCIAL MEDIA go into MELTDOWN from dancers saying our livelihoods will be finished as who wants to see anyone dance they cannot see.

One such PISSED OFF dancer BEV told Daily Sport Entertainment “WTF, who would want a dance when they cannot see who is under the PPE it could be a BLOKE.”

A Sport Reader we spoke to Bill said “It will be like getting a LAP DANCE off a F**KING astronaut.”

DAILY SPORT contacted [DDCMS] for clarification but they decline to comment saying BRITAIN coming out of LOCKDOWN is still too far off to say on what rules will and will not come into effect in any 1 industry.

