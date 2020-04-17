KINKY Chicken Thief gets BIRD

Amy-Lynn Donber from Texas was sentenced to 2 years in prison yesterday after the SEXY blonde 24yo was caught last month in WALMART stuffing entire 5.5lb FRESH chicken up her SNATCH.

Store security saw her acting strangely before and after she had inserted the BIG BIRD up her U-BEND.

In court head of security at the store Billy-Bob Williams told the court “When we apprehended her she had an EXTRA LARGE bird up her VAG.”

Amy-Lynn pleaded GUILTY to the offence which is the 3 time she has been NICKED for shoving POULTRY up herself. Having got caught at THANKS GIVING with a 28lb TURKEY up there.

DAILY SPORT says – Seems she is more into the FOOD WANK than a Food Bank.