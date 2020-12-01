Neighbours go to WAR after one puts up TWAT in LIGHTS

Two neighbours in a leafy suburb of North London have come to blows after Tom Smith took exception to Bill Jeffars 84,000 lights which adore his £950K detached pad, which neighbours say has be valued their properties and made the POSH street look like an inner-city housing estate and put up lights of his own spelling out TWAT with an arrow pointing to Jeffars housse.

Smith told Daily Sport “We are a lovely street and everyone here has a few quid and looks after their houses, but this TWAT wants to make the street look like a down market theme park.”

The street has since been DUBBED the Rhyl of London by one disgruntled estate agent who has a £4.5 million property for sale on the street.

Smith refused to comment on the situation to Daily Sport and the head of the residents association has vowed to go to court in a bid to stop the FESTIVE FUN.