Glenamoy Lad too well-treated to ignore now dropped in class

Now dropped back down into class 5 company, I think the dangerously well-treated Glenamoy Lad looks worth siding with at 8/1 in the 5f handicap at Wolverhampton today (5.30).

This six-year-old won twice and was placed once in six starts on the artificial surface when trained by Michael Wigham.

In the the last of those successes at Newcastle back in October 2018, Glenamoy Lad only landed a valuable class 2 optional claiming handicap by a short-head off a rating of 93.

That success earned Glenamoy Lad, who got up to 97, a trip to Meydan at the beginning of 2018 but he was never able to get competitive in three outings in Dubai.

He was then given a break and shaped quite nicely when 3 3/4 length sixth of 14 to Swindler in a class 2 at Ascot off 91.

Glenamoy Lad also caught the eye at Newcastle in December in a class 3 when held-up before finishing a never nearer 5 length ninth of 14 to Brushwork under tender handling.

He then finished a keeping on 1 3/4 length second of nine to Atholblair Boy in a class 4 off 87 before finishing third at Newcastle at the beginning of March off 86.

Glenamoy Lad has since failed to shine in five starts since joining Jenny Candlish, but is now able to race off a reduced rating of 70 as a result.

That is his lowest ever and makes him too well-treated to ignore in this class 5 – a grade in which he is one from two – if bouncing back to anything like his best for a stable in fine form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Glenamoy Lad (8/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)