Ahorsecalledwanda an each-way play at 16/1

In the 7f handicap at Lingfield today (2.45), Ahorsecalledwanda appeals each-way at 16/1 now stepped back up in trip.

This Amanda Perrett trained three-year-old filly has won once and been placed three times at the Surrey venue. She opened his account here back in February over 6f when drawing cleat to score easily by five lengths.

Ahorsecalledwanda then ran well when runner-up, again over 6f at this track, after which she was allotted and opening handicap mark of 72.

She has since been placed twice off 68 and is now able to race off a career-low of 65.

That makes her look nicely weighted on the pick of his form and she comes into this having caught the eye last time out over 6f at Kempton when keeping on under tender handling to finish a never nearer 5 1/4 length eighth of 11 to Napping off 2lb higher.

That was Ahorsecalledwanda’s second start back from a break and she should now be fully tuned to do herself justice in this class 5 affair – a grade in which he has won once and been placed twice in seven starts.

She also didn’t shape too badly on his sole previous try over 7f and has often shaped as if she is crying out for another crack at it.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ahorsecalledwanda (16/1 888sport, Unibet – BOG)