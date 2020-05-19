Could boxing come back behind closed doors?

The British Board of Control have recently mooted the idea of boxing shows going ahead with restrictions like referees and trainers having to wear face masks, no spit buckets, and no crowds, with shows taking place behind closed doors. I think there’s a will there from the Board, and it’s a step in the right direction, but with regards to the practicality, there are flaws in the proposals. For example, it would be very expensive, and then if someone tests positive near to the show, the whole thing will be called off. I just believe it all needs more of a rethink. I think the Board will probably need to relax their criteria a bit, if it’s ever going to become a reality. At the moment, they’re asking for belts-and-braces; they’ll be asking the boxers to fight in masks soon – it will be Tonto vs Kemosabe … we’ll not know who’s fighting who!

So, there’s a bit more work to be done on the idea. And without a crowd, the only way it could ever be feasible is if a TV platform paid for it. Small hall shows couldn’t go ahead; it just wouldn’t be financially possible behind closed doors. Many promoters, and even some of the TV promoters like Eddie Hearn, will have fighters on ticket deals – obviously not the big top of the bills – but others. That’s why Dave Allen gets on the big shows because he’s a ticket seller, as well as being a real character. So, the small hall promoter could never make this work, it would be far too expensive. All the Board are really doing is trying to look after the bigger promoters. I think we’ll have to wait until things are much more back to normal before we see any smaller shows. Some promoters might take a risk on putting one on with social distancing, if there’s a large enough venue so people can be sat further away from each other, but we won’t see the norm for a while.

The other big news in boxing has been talk about the return of Mike Tyson, after video of him being back in training emerged. Anything can happen in boxing. I’m in my 50s and I can still look the part on the pads, but would I want to get in a boxing ring – no. Have I ever been what Tyson was – no, but I don’t want my head knocking about, even if I am still pretty sharp for my age. You’re playing with your health. We do live in a democracy, and it’s up to the individual to make choices for themselves though. Tyson does look the part, and he might still beat a majority of heavyweights in the first two rounds, even at his age. But when he meets someone who wants to fight back, then it might be a different matter. I suppose if he’s healthy enough then, who knows – George Foreman came back at the age of 45, and ended up winning a heavyweight title against Michael Moorer.

Tyson might stand a chance against some heavyweights, but I wouldn’t want to see him anywhere near Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, or AJ. He could go in against up-and-comers; our heavyweight Kash Ali has been mentioned, and we would take that opportunity. It would obviously build Kash’s profile, and I think Kash has enough about him to beat Tyson now. It might be a bit rocky for the first few minutes because Tyson will never lost his punch power, but it would be good publicity for Kash. We have high hopes for him, and if he can produce what he does in the gym, then he’s going to be a real contender.

Ultimately though, should Tyson be fighting? There are two ways to look at it – if he’s healthy enough then he needs to be matched accordingly. I wouldn’t want to see him lose his legacy, but at 53 he’ll have an excuse if he does come back and it doesn’t go well. There’s been talk of him fighting Evander Holyfield, and that’s still a fight that would sell, even now. They are both older men, two big names, and people would pay to watch it. It’s crazy, and even though I’d rather remember them for what they were, I’d still tune in to see it. There’s no need for either of them to come back, they have nothing to prove, but if they do, then it would be a big seller because of their past history. Boxing is about creating theatre; it’s not just about the fight – so If I got asked to put the fight on, then yes I would. But as a purist, I wouldn’t like to see it, not one hundred per cent.