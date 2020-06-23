NUNS furious as Knocking Shops stay closed as LOCKDOWN is eased

Workers in the world’s oldest profession Prostitution are up in arms following the prime minister’s speech today on easing LOCKDOWN after it fell short of allowing BROTHELS to re-open like many other entertainment venues on July 4.

Desire [pictured] spokeswoman for NUNS [National Union of Naughty Services] told Daily Sport “Our members have been out of work since LOCKDOWN began, they are now totally SKINT and their punters are miserable thanks to these stupid restrictions.”

Since LOCKDOWN was introduced work for all workers in the SEX INDUSTRY has dried up with so many going online the money to be made has dropped phenomenally as a PRICE WAR gripe the industry with girls previously charging £20 a month to their members now offering 99p special offers.

Another working girl ‘Crystal’ said “This bloody government have F**KED our business.”