Secretarial one to note at Hamilton

Nothing went to plan for Secretarial on handicap debut, so I think she looks worth another chance at 9/2 to show she is potentially ahead of her mark in the 3.50 at Hamilton today.

This Tim Easterby trained four-year-old filly showed improved form in each of her three runs as a juvenile, finishing an eye-catching tenderly handled eighth fo 16 on debut at Doncaster before keeping on nicely to finish fifth of 11 to Emirates Knight at Thirsk.

The third home Alexander James has won twice since to be rated 84 whilst Mohareb, who came fourth and finished just 1 1/2 lengths in front of the selection, has won three times to officially be rated 91.

Secretarial then showed a good attitude to open her account when making all and holding on gamely to beat Caravan Of Hope by a neck in a 13-runner maiden at Carlisle under Danny Tudhope – who is once again in the saddle.

The runner-up has won twice since and finished a good second in his hat-trick bid at Wolvefhampton off 86.

That gave the form a solid look and suggested to to me that an opening handicap mark of just 77 for Secretarial was lenient.

Although only seventh of 19 to Hayadh and beaten just over nine lengths, off it at Beverley 13 days ago, Secretarial lost vital ground when dwelling at the start and could then never get competitive.

However, she was not given a hard time and if breaking on terms and adopting the tactcs which saw her successful at Carlisle she looks a huge player at the weights in this and could prove hard to peg back for a yard that is now in much better form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Secreterial (9/2 bet365 – BOG)