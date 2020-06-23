David’s looks a Beauty at Chepstow

David’s Beauty has a good record at Chepstow and looks worth a wager at 9/2 further enhance it with victory in the 4.35 there today.

This seven-year-old mare has a 33 per cent strike rate over course and distance having won three times and been placed on four occasions in nine starts.

She was last successfukl, over CD, back in August 2016 when holding on gamely to beat Seamster by a head off a mark of 55.

David’s Beauty aslo ran well to make the frame on several occasions last season – finishing third at Bath of 58, runner-up here off 56 and third at Carlisle off 58.

She is now able to race off a reduced rating of 52 having shaped nicely on return to action at Beverley six days ago when third of 12 to Burtonwood on her first start for Mike Mullineaux.

That should gave put David’s Beauty cherry ripe for this and she is now undoubtedly weight to go in again at a course which clearly brings out the best in her.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win David’s Beauty (9/2 bet365 – BOG)