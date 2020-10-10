Online retailer LAUNCHES self isolation SURVIVAL KIT as second LOCKDOWN looms

An online retailer call LOCKDOWN 4 LESS has launched a self isolation SURVIVAL kit priced £499 which they say includes everything a MAN needs to stay in doors for 14 days and still enjoy themselves.

The KIT seen by Daily Sport contains:-

1 x Smirnoff 70cl

1 x JD 70cl

1 x Malibu 70cl

1 x 500ml hand sanitizer

8 x Toilet rolls

1 x Blow up doll

1 x Facemask

4 x Heinz beans

12 x Pot Noodle

1 x Pasta

1 x Puncture repair kit

Owner Mo Hussain told DAILY SPORT “These kits are flying out we sold 6,000 in just 2 hours and 1 PUNTER bought 2 as he said he wanted a THREESOME.”

It just shows how desparate the NATION is! With reports from the last LOCKDOWN that 1 single TOILET ROLL sold for £2,500 on an auction site.