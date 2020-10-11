Class-dropping Sword Beach weighted to strike

In the 1m handicap at Goodwood today (5.00), the well-weighted Sword Beach makes plenty of appeal at 15/2 now dropped in grade.

This Eve Johnson Houghton trained three-year-old ran very well on handicap debut over 7f here last August when a length second of 14 to Governor Of Punjabi off 79.

He went on to finish a solid neck third at Wolverhampton before rounding off the campaign with a first success in a 1m auction stakes contest on soft ground at York when staying on strongly to score gamely by a neck off an official rating of 84.

Sword Beach has had six starts this season and ran well on the second of those at Windsor over 1m on quick ground when a keeping on 1 3/4 length third of eight to Overwrite in a class 2 handicap off 83.

He also wasn’t disgraced over 1m 1f here in a class 3 on his penultimate outing when a three length fourth of six to Badenscoth off 80 and ran well last time out in the same grade at Nottingham when a keeping on 1 1/2 length third off 79 having been hampered.

Those runs suggest his time is near and Sword Beach is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair off an unchanged mark.

It makes him a key player at the weights here on ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sword Beach (15/2 William Hill)