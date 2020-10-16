SANTA SACKED after ban on households MIXING indoors

Father Christmas becomes another victim of this governments STUPID new lockdown rules banning people from more than 2 households mixing indoors.

Now Christmas definitely is cancelled as no HOUSE CALLS can be made under the new restrictions.

What an end to an already CRAP year and yet another person added to the JOBLESS figures which has to be a first for someone that only works 1 night a year.

A spokesman for the ELVES UNION told Daily Sport “This is a very sad day for our members and the children of ENGLAND.”

We asked No.10 Downing Street for comment on this but they declined.