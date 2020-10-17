Fernandez appeals each-way at 14s in Champions Sprint

In the 6f British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot today (1.55), Lope Y Fernandez makes plenty of each-way appeal at 14/1.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, this three-year-old colt ran a cracker on seasonal reappearance when a 2 1/2 length third of 11 to Siskin in the Irish 2000 Guineas over a mile at the Curragh

After then failing to live up to expectations in the Commonwealth Cup over this course and distance, he went down by just 3/4 of a length to Pinatubo in a Group 1 contest over 7f at Deauville.

Lope Y Fenandez backed that up with a fine run in the Group 1 Prix Maurice De Gheest over an extended 6f at the same venue when a length third of 11 to Space Blues where after racing towards the rear he stayed on strongly to be nearest at the finish.

He then ran a similar sort of race last time out in the Group 1 Sprint Cup over 6f at Haydock when getting outpaced a furlong from home before rallying to finish a 4 1/2 length seventh of 13 to Dream Of Dreams on soft ground.

Lope Y Fernandez has work to do to turn the tables on the winner, who heads the betting for this, but this is likely to be an even more gruelling test than at Haydock – so that will bring his stamina into play if it turns into a slog.

With Classic form in the book, and given his powerful connections, I think he is overpriced at the odds on offer. With five places on offer he thus looks decent each-way value in my book.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Lope Y Fernandez (14/1 Paddy Power – BOG, paying 5 places)