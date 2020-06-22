SCRATCH MADE Kebab House closed down by Health Inspectors

A kebab house which claims to be AWARD WINNING has been closed by PUBLIC HEALTH officials after one of the owners of Sam & Ela’s in upmarket Stratford upon Avon was caught scratching his JUMBO SAUSAGE & 2 PICKLED ONIONS in full view of passing customers.

The TAKE AWAY renowned for it’s desserts Peach Cobblers or Spotted Dick has now been SHUT DOWN indefinitely.

Co-owner Ela told Daily Sport “Why shut us down just because my husband had an itch?”

One former customer that we spoke to said “He’s known locally as SCRATCHER as he’s always doing it, that’s why we stopped going there.”

Daily Sport sent to the local health inspectors but they declined to comment on an ongoing investigation.