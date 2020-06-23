Sweet on the chances of Candy

In the 4.15 at Beverley today, Ideal Candy makes plenty of appeal now now dropped down in class and trip.

This Karen Tutty trained five-year-old mare has won once and been placed twice in three starts over course and distance.

That success, her last, came back in June 2018 when landing a class 5 handicap by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 88.

Ideal Candy also ran well to hit the frame on four occasions last season in class 5 company, finishing runner-up twice off 71 and 70.

She is now able to race off a reduced rating of 63 – 5lb lower tahn when last victorious – and a career-low.

It makes Ideal Candy a big player at the weights, especially now dropped down into class 6 company in which she has won once and been placed twice in three starts.

She also has a good record over the 1m 2f trip of this, so with Gemma Tutty taking of another 3lb with her claim looks to have lots going for her.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Ideal Candy (5/1 bet365 – BOG)