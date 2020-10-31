SEX PUMPKINS sell out across BRITAIN as 2nd LOCKDOWN imminent

Supermarkets, Greengrocers, Market Traders and Farm Shops are reporting a WORLD shortage of SEX PUMPKINS as PANIC BUYING sweeps BRITAIN ahead of imminent second LOCKDOWN.

As Downing Street prepares to announce even more draconian and in effective measures being introduced in a last ditched effort to control COVID19 Daily Sport can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that 2 hole SEX pumpkins have SOLD OUT first.

They’ve even been seen FOR SALE online for upto £500 each as BIDDING WARS kick in on auction sites as PERVERTS get into the HALLOWEEN spirit.

Sex Pumpkin farmer Albert Symes-Lucas

Norwich farmer Albert Symes-Lucas who bread and exclusively GROWS the fruit of choice for PERVS told Daily Sport “This year we had a BUMPER crop with 750,000 SEX PUMPKINS and thought LOCKDOWN would slow sales, but we’ve sold out in record time.”

Batchelor Albert added “I didn’t even leave one in doors for myself.”

What has our country come too when TRICK or TREAT became F**K Not Eat for the humble PUMPKIN.