Is McCallum RUSSIAN into WBO title fight with Tishchenko on Nov 7?

Has Edinburgh cruiserweight John McCallum 12-0 bitten off more than he can chew? Agreeing to take on Olympic gold medallist Evgeny Tishchenko, 7-0, 5 KO’s in his own back yard on November 7 for the vacant WBO European cruiserweight title.

McCallum thinks not and says he won’t be fazed taking on Tishchenko in front of 35,000 fans at the Yekaterinburg Arena despite his last fight being in front of 200 at a Glenrothes hotel dinner show.

McCallum 32, who hasn’t fought for 20 months told Daily Sport Boxing “This is a real life ROCKY story, even my manager Mo Prior doesn’t give me a realistic chance.”

This is a great opportunity for the Scot and he added “Obviously I’m a bit NERVOUS facing a top fighter like Tishchenko, but this is the STUFF dreams are made of.”