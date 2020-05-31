Swiss HOOKER arrested under BIZZARE Lockdown rules

DAILY SPORT SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE

A SWISS fetish sex-worker who dresses as a JUDO competitor to please her PUNTERS has been arrested under Switzerland’s BIZZARE new easing of LOCKDOWN rules which allow prostitutes to return to work but strictly forbids judo and ballroom dancing competitions plus gatherings of more than 300 people.

Hooker Helga 31 told Daily Sport “This is a JOKE, I could shag anyone but not in a ball gown or judo kit.”

The arrest comes just hours after Swiss interior minister Alain Berest announced the relaxing of LOCKDOWN rules which allow prostitutes to ply their trade once again but bizarrely bans all forms of CONTACT SPORT

The minister told a PACKED press conference “There are certainly personal contacts but a concept of protection seems possible. I am well aware of the bizarre aspect of my answer, to tell you the truth, erotic services could have resumed earlier.”

So if any Sport Readers are planning a trip to the home of YODELING in the near future be careful not to attend any MASS ORGIES or COS-PLAY events or you maybe NICKED.