Newcastle Monday Tips: Well-treated Excessable worth a wager at 12s

Having become well-treated, Excessable appeals each-way at 12/1 in the 5f handicap at Newcastle (4.30).

This Tim Easterby trained seven-year-old is on a long losing run having not scored since landing a class 3 contest at Musselburgh back in August 2018 by 2 1/4 lengths off a mark of 78 – after which he got put up to 86.

However, he did post some solid efforts last season finishing a 1 1/4 length fourth of 16 to Duke Of Firenze in a class 4 second time up at York off 79 and a solid third to Lathom next time out off the same rating in another class 4.

Excessable then went down by just 3/4 of a length when reeled in close home and finshing second of 19 to Nibras Again in a class 3 at York off 78.

He also ran well here when last seen in action back in October when a 1 1/2 length third of 14 to Secetinthepark in a class 4 off 68.

Excessable is able to race in this lower grade class 5 affair off the same rating and that makes him a big player at the weights on the pick of his form.

He also has a strike rate of just over 21 per cent when sporting just the tongue-tie (three wins from 14 starts and has has hit the frame in both his starts over course and distance.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Excessable (12/1 Betfair, BetVictor, Betfred, Paddy Power, William Hill, Unibet – paying 1/5 the odds 4 places)