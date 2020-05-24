Top PSYCHIC slated for not seeing PANDEMIC coming

DAILY SPORT SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE

One the UK’s top PSYCHIC’S the WORLD FAMOUS Madame Ferguson (No relation to inept Professor Shag-A-Lot of the same name who couldn’t predict daylight) has had to close her prime pitch of Blackpool seafront after LOCKDOWN came into effect and she hadn’t envisaged the global crisis.

Her beachside hut is now closed with a sign stating “Closed due to unforeseen pandemic”

Daily Sport contacted Madame Ferguson who told us “I took my eye off the ball with this one.” Was that her CRYSTAL BALL she took her eye off?

Well just goes to show she’s seen many PUNTERS coming over the years but never a PANDEMIC.