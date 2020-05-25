Unveiled the EURO backed car that cost €50 million to develop

The aptly named SIDE-CAR developed in Hungry by BOGDAN MOTOR COMPANY has received a staggering €50 million EU development grant to produce an OLD BANGER that goes no where fast, a bit like being a member of the European Union.

This is definitely the car of 2020 ideal for LOCKDOWN as you can never move forward and it only has 1 gear with a top speed of 10km per week, the picture has been EXCLUSIVELY obtained by DAILY SPORT prior to a test drive by EU Commissioners prior to being unveiled to the masses.

We contacted the HUGARIAN factory and professor behind this mad capped plan but neither were available for comment nor were any EU officials.

Nice to see the EU haven’t stopped wasting tax payers money even at a time of CRISIS.