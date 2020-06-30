Top seaside guest house set to re-open as lockdown eased

Barry White
121

One the UK’s top rated GUEST HOUSES on the South Coast of England is set to re-open its doors on Super Saturday [July 4] as lockdown gets further eased.

‘Casa Del Minge’ has an enviable 5 star rating across all review sites and claims to offer a home from home is a SEXY boutique setting for the more discerning LIBERATED traveller looking to unwind  and have fun.

Owner Doreen from Liverpool told Daily Sport “The name came from my love of all things Mediterranean combined with my wild personality.”

We spoke to regular guests John & Carol from Manchester who said “We love it there you can’t beat a bit of MINGE to blow the cobwebs off.”

They might be right Sport Readers what more could you want than a sea breeze with a side order of MINGE!

