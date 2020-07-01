Lots to like about the chances of Zamoyski

Zamoyski looks to have lots going for him now dropped back in grade in the 1.40 at Southwell today.

This Steve Gollings trained 10-year-old has won three of his five starts over course and distance, with the last of those coming in a class 4 back in December 2018 when scoring by a head off a mark of 107.

He also ran well to be placed on two occasions last year in the same grade off 111 and 112.

Zamoyski now returns to action off a reduced rating of 101 – 6lb lower than when last victorious – and drops back down into class 5 company for the first time since September 2017.

He won that day and has a 37 per cent strike rate in the grade having won three of his eight starts in it.

Zamoyski also has a good record fresh and is now reunited with Jamie Moore who is two from three on him.

So with underfoot conditions also fine, everything looks in place for a huge run from the bottom-weight.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Zamoyski (13/2 Unibet – BOG)