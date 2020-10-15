Wirral W*NKING champion hits out after BOGROLL shortages caused by panic buying

The 2019 WIRRAL wanking champion Terry Tugger has hit out after Merseyside went into TIER 3 lockdown restrictions and PANIC buying of BOGROLLS got underway once again and told Daily Sport “The Liverpool Echo is fine to use as bogroll but we need proper tissues for wanking practice”

5 times WIRRAL champion Terry 53, was due to defend his title for a RECORD BREAKING 6th consecutive year when LOCKDOWN hit in March and this years event had to be cancelled.

Now there are fears that 2021 might also be OFF if contestants are unable to get supplies of SOFT TISSUES for training purposes.

Retailers in the district have now put a BAN on buying more than one pack of soft tissues in a bid to avert next years event being cancelled, which has become a major TOURIST attraction since it’s inception in 2011, with even YANKS making the trip over.

As Daily Sport went to print we have learned that CASH strapped organizers have applied to the governments Culture Recovery Fund to keep afloat after BANKS turned them down for a BOUNCE BACK loan.