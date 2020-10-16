Mud-loving Hyperfocus can cash-in on class drop

Now returned to a venue where he thrives on testing ground that he relishes, Hyperfocus looks worth a punt at 11/2 in the in the 6f handicap at Haydock today (1.45).

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old has won three times and been placed once in four starts over course and distance.

In the last of those three starts back in a class 2, Hyperfocus made all to win unchallenged by two lengths off a mark of 86 on soft ground.

He was then far from disgraced when seventh of 24 to Magical Spirit in the class 2 Ayr Silver Cup off 93 before failing to shine last time out when fifth of six in the same grade at Ripon off 91.

Hyperfocus is now able to race off 90 and that is the same as when he was last successful at Ripon prior to his win here.

He went on to run a solid race at York when a 4 1/2 length ninth of 15 to Dakota Gold off from an unfavourable draw and also ran very well when beaten a neck by Growl at Ripon off 89 and hen finding only Gulliver a neck too good in a 22-runner contest at York off 94.

It makes his current mark look exploitable and Hyperfocus now drops back down into class 3 company since his aforementioned success at Ripon.

He has won twice ad been placed twice in just seven starts in the grade, so taking everything into account looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Hyperfocus (11/2 BetVictor)