World’s UGLIEST beauty pageant cancelled due to lockdown

A beauty contest which is the highlight of the former East German social calendar has been cancelled due to the CORONAVIRUS lockdown, leaving previous winners and spectators fuming.

The pageant held annually in what was EAST BERLIN and named “GOOD GEIL” has some of the ugliest contestants we’ve ever CLAPPED eyes on, as you can see from the previous 3 years winners.

2019 WINNER – Helga describes herself as a 19yo STUNNA and is a cat lover.

2018 WINNER – Ingrid says she is 21yo and is an international model and charity worker

2017 WINNER – Eva says she is 23yo and is the HOTTEST babe in her town

Well we’ve come across some SHIT beauty contests in our time but this lot are really scraping the bottom of the barrel with what look like rejects from SCARECROW of the YEAR.

Organisers say this event is for the GIRL NEXTDOOR, well if any of them lived next door to me I’d bloody move a bit shrapish…..