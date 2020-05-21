2020 Flat Horses To Follow: Tommy Rock

The Clive Cox trained Tommy Rock looks weighted to make an impact as a three-year-old this season.

This son of Society Rock cost £100,000 as a yearling and was a huge eye-catcher on debut at Bath when sent off the 2/1 favourite and finishing third of 11 to Brad The Brief.

After racing towards the rear and looking clueless in the early stages, Tommy Rock made good headway two from home and kept on under a hands and heels ride to be nearest at the finish and beaten three lengths.

It was a highly encouraging introduction and the winner went on to win two of his next three starts to end the campaign on an official rating of 90.

The runner up also went on to score next time up to be rated 79 and the fourth and fifth are now rated 79 and 70.

It makes Tommy Rock look potentially very well-teated as he has been allotted and opening mark of just 68.

It’s fair to say that he then failed to shine next time up at Newbury but he then didn’t run too badly when fourth at Kempton.

As he is out of a Listed winning sprinter, Tommy Rock is certainly bred to be better than a 68-rated animal and his half sister had a similar profile before winning twice as a three-year-old.

Cox has also done really well with similar types and I am sure he will place Tommy Rock to maximum effect when the delayed flat campaign is finally given the go-ahead to get underway.