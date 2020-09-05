10/1 about Count D’Orsay makes plenty of appeal in Haydock sprint

Count D’Orsay is back down to his last winning mark, so with underfoot conditions in his favour makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 in the 5f handicap at Haydock today (4.00).

This five-year-old took his form to a new level last summer when joining Tim Easterby and winning three times. He also posted some solid efforts in defeat.

He ran a blinder on soft ground at York when a two length second of 22 to the now 108-rated Moss Gill off a mark of 89 and went on to round off the campaign with a win in the mud at Catterick when scoring off 91.

Count D’Orsay also ran very well on his return to action at Newmarket on unsuitable soft groudn when a staying on 2 1/4 length third to Makanah off 96.

He hasn’t really built on that in three subsequent outings, but is now back down to 91 as a result and now gets the testing conditions that he relishes for the first time this season.

Count D’Orsay has a 50 per cent strike rate on soft ground having won four times and been placed once in eight starts.

He is also now partnered by David Allan for just the second time this season and he has won three times and been placed twice on him in six starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Count D’Orsay (10/1 bet365 – BOG)