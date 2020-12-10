10/1 Mystic Court gets the verdict at Taunton

In the 3m handicap hurdle at Taunton today (3.47), Mystic Court makes plenty of each-way appeal at 10/1 on his first start for Nick Mitchell.

This seven-year-old won second time up over the obstacles when trained by Ben Pauling, after which he was allotted and opening handicap mark of 114 and fell three from home at Huntingdon when racing prominently.

Mystic Court then failed to shine in his next four starts, but after joining Brian Barr back in September posted a number of solid efforts.

They included when a 3 1/2 length second of 15 to Buck Bravo at Newton Abbott of 100 and when fourth at Exeter and Stratford off the same rating.

Mystic Court was also far from disgraced over this course and distance when sixth off 98 or when last seen in action 28 days ago and finishing a plugging on fifth of 12 to Mr Caffrey over 2m 1f at this venue.

The step back up to 3m looks well worth another try and off a career-low rating of 96 he looks nicely treated on the pick of his form in what is a weak class 5 affair.

Harry Kimber also takes off 7lb with his claim and underfoot conditions are fine, so he Mystic Court looks to have more going for him than most in this 11-runner line-up.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Mystic Court (10/1 generally available – use BOG firms)