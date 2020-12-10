Singapore Saga worth siding with at 18/1 on handicap debut

Singapore Saga looks on a potentially handy mark and worth a punt at 18/1 in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Taunton today (2.47).

This Philip Hobbs trained five-year-old mare shaped with plenty of promise on debut in a class 2 bumper at Cheltenham when a 7 3/4 length sixth of 15 to Mystic Dreamer.

The runner-up Floressa is now a 141-rated hurdler, the third home Yeavering Belle has since won four times over hurdle and ran off 128 when last seen in action in a class 3 at Ascot whilst the fourth home Urban Artist won his next two starts – including a Listed bumper – and has developed into a very useful sort on the level.

Early Morning Rain, who finished two length in front of the selection, has also won three times since to be rated 124 and give the form a very solid look.

Singapore Saga has since had three starts over the obstacles and shaped quite nicely on the second of those when keeping on after being hampered to finish a tender handled never nearer 21 length fourth of 12 to Whitehotchillifili at Wincanton.

She finished 15 lengths in front of the fifth home Lily The Pink and that one won next time up on handicap debut and is now rated 110.

Singapore Saga was also far from disgraced last time out when fourth at Doncaster and the second and third home have both won since.

She now makes her handicap debut in this class off an opening mark of 111 and that looks exploitable in my eyes judged on her aforementioned runs.

Singapore Saga also looks to have been brought along with handicaps in mind and Sean Houlihan takes off a handy 3lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Singapore Saga (18/1 generally available – use BOG firms)