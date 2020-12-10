Minella Fiveo makes plenty of appeal at Newcastle

Having shaped nicely last time out following a break and been eased further in the weights, Minella Fiveo looks worth a wager at 7/1 in the 2m handicap hurdle at Newcastle today (1.50).

This 12-year-old landed back-to-back contest at Market Rasen in 2018/10 with the last of those successes coming in a class 4 off a mark of 110.

Minella Fiveo went on to finish third in the same grade three starts later off 113 and was also far from disgraced in a class 4 at Uttoxeter back in January when an 11 1/2 length fifth of eight to the win machine that is Main Fact off 98.

He is now able to race in this class 5 affair off a career-low mark of 88 and that makes him a huge player from a handicapping on the pick of his form.

Minella Fiveo also comes into this having taken a step back in the right direction when a 7 1/2 length fifth of 13 to Crack Du Ninian, a winner again since, off 2lb higher when weakening late on.

Sue Smith’s charge is entitled to strip fitter for that spin, his first in 234 days, and if building on it looks dangerously well-treated here under 7lb claimer Alexander Fielding.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Minella Fiveo (7/1 betfair, Paddy Power – BOG – paying 4 places )