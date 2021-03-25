10/1 Rootless Tree too well-treated to ignore at Chepstow

Having been eased further in the weights following an improved effort last time out, I think Rootless Tree is too well-treated to ignore and worth and worth siding with at 10/1 in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle on today’s card at Chepstow (3.07).

This six-year-old ran well on debut over hurdles at Hereford back in October 2019 when in the care of Nigel Twiston-Davies and finishing a 14 length fourth of 13 to Milkwood.

The winner has developed into a useful sort and ran a blinder when last seen in action at the Cheltenham Festival when third of 25 to Belfast Banter in the County Handicap Hurdle off 140.

Does He Know, who came second, won his next three starts over hurdles – including a Grade 2 off an official rating of 141.

That gives the form a strong look and Rootless Tree duly built on that to open his account over the obstacles next time up at Leicester when staying on strongly to score by a length.

He was allotted an opening handicap mark of 123 for that an failed to shine in his next three starts, after which he joined Christian Williams.

It was much the same story in his first four starts for his new handler, but there was much more to like about his effort last time out at Southwell following a break when sixth of 16 to Givepeaceachance.

Rootless Tree has since been dropped another 4lb and is now able to race off a rating of just 94.

It makes him a massive player from a handicapping perspective if building on it, especially pn his aforementioned run at Hereford.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Rootless Tree (10/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 5 places)