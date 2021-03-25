2021 World Cup of Darts to be staged at Sparkassen-Arena in Germany

The 2021 World Cup of Darts will be staged at the Sparkassen-Arena in Jena, Germany from September 9-12.



The 32-nation tournament sees two-player teams representing their countries across four days in a combination of Doubles and Singles contests, with Wales having claimed glory for the first time in last year’s World Cup.



This year’s tournament will return to Germany – after taking place in Salzburg last November – to be staged in front of the Sky Sports cameras in Jena, with the Sparkassen-Arena having previously hosted the PDC’s European Tour in 2017.



Tickets details will be confirmed by PDC Europe in due course, subject to announcements from the German government regarding crowds attending sporting events.



The World Cup of Darts will be televised on Sky Sports, through the PDC’s international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and on matchroom.live.



2021 World Cup of Darts

Thursday September 9

Evening Session

8x First Round



Friday September 10

Evening Session

8x First Round



Saturday September 11

Afternoon Session

4x Second Round



Evening Session

4x Second Round



Sunday September 12

Afternoon Session

Quarter-Finals



Evening Session

Semi-Finals & Final