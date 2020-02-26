Ede’iffs Elton failed to live up to expectations last time out, but following a break looks worth another chance to bulld on previous promise in the 4.50 at Wincanton today.

This Robert Walford trained six-year-old showed ability in three quick runs in November/December.

In the first of those he plugged on to finish a 28 length sixth of 11 to Eclair Surf at Exeter.

The winner is a higly regarded sort who was thought good enough to compete in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle next time up – fell when beaten – whilst the fourth home Amateur has run well to finish runner-up in a handicap off a mark of 109.

Ede’iffs Elton thyen finished in midfield in novice contests at Tantuon and Hereford when not knocked about.

He was alloted what looked a potentially lenient handicap mark of 97 on the back of thpse efforts and ran really well off it when keeping on from way off the pace to finish a never nearer nine length second of 15 to High Up In The Air at Plumpton.

Ede’iffs Elton then ran no sort of race when turned out 15 days later at the same venue when sent off 7/2 favourite and traling in a 10 3/4 length seveneth of 10 to The Tin Miner.

To me, he ran as if the race came too soon, so I am prepared to out a line through that effort.

Connections have since given him a break to freshen-up and Ede’iffs Elton’s second at Plumpton showed that there were races to br won with him off his current mark of 97.

So at the odds on offer, and some bookmakers paying five places, I think Ede’iffs Elton is well worth an each-way wager.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ede’iffs Elton (11/1 Betfair, Betfred, Paddy Power – paying 5 places)