Killer WALE stops Kayumba inside 3 rounds

Barnsley featherweigt contender Josh Wale took is tally to 31 wins on Friday night when the popular fighter took out Tanazanian OPPO Iddi Kayumba in 3 rounds on his home coming show at the towns Metrodome.

This win keeps Wale on course to challenger for world honours later in 2020 with his promoter and Daily Sport columnist already another having a show in Barnsley penciled in for June.

Wale had Kayumba down in the opener and then down again and out in the 3rd of their scheduled 12 rounder, amking it an early night for the barnsley fighter.

Dennis Hobson told DAILY SPORT Boxing afetr the fight “Josh set out his intentions early, and he wanted to make a statement in his home town, which he did. No matter what people say about Josh’s mixed record, because he lost a few early ones on the road, they don’t come any gamer than him. He’s a devastating body puncher and you can never write Josh off. He’s also an exciting fighter, he’s on your chest and he’ll be there for 12 rounds.

“He took Kayumba out early because he wasn’t nearly as strong as Josh, and he didn’t give him a chance to get set and use his southpaw boxing skills. No matter who’s in front of you, you have to get them out of there, and that’s what Josh is doing. We’ve got a show planned in June for Josh, and we’re trying to get him a title fight for that. I’ll meet Josh and his Dad this week to see which way we’re going to go.”



