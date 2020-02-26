Paper Promise the standout punt at Musselburgh

Now back againt her own sex, the well-weighted Paper Promise looks to hold leading claims of getting back on the scoresheet in the 2m 4f mares’ handicap hurdle at Musselburgh today (16:40).

This Donald Whillans trained eight-year-old mare was a smart bumper performer when winning twice, including at this venue, and finishing a solid 6 1/2 length seventh of 20 to Getaway Katie Mai in a Grade 2 at Aintree.

Paper Promise went on got off the mark over hurdles at the third time of asking when landing a seven-runner class 4 novice contest at Newcastle last March where she rallied gamely to get the better of Darling Du Large – a winner since – by 3/4 of a length.

She was allotted and opening mark of 109 on the back of that and has shaped as if needing her three starts this season following a 257 break.

In the second of those over 2m 4f at Newcastle, Paper Promise tracked the clear leader and eventually winner until weakening two from home to finish an 18 3/4 length fourth of seven to Theflickeringlight.

She then failed to build on that last time out when fourth at the same venue when heaviy-backed, but has been dropped another couple of pounds as a result.

Paper Promise is now able to race off a rating of 104 and that makes her a big player from a handicapping perspective now goes back againt her own sex for the first time since her good effort at Aintree.

This also looks an easier class 4 than the ones she has been competing in this season and Callum Whillans takes off a handy 3lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Paper Promise (7/2 bet365 – BOG)